$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. Celsius posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

Shares of CELH traded up $9.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,497. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.58. Celsius has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.25 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Celsius by 13.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Celsius by 9.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Celsius by 64.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

