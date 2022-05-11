$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,572. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

