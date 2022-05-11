-$0.01 EPS Expected for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for International Tower Hill Mines’ earnings. International Tower Hill Mines also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Tower Hill Mines.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:THM traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,699. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.72 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.51.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

