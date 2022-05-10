Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Shares Down 3.8%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $437.44 and last traded at $437.44. 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $454.50.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.35.
About Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
