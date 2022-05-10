Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Shares Down 3.8%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $437.44 and last traded at $437.44. 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $454.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG ( OTCMKTS:ZFSVF Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

About Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.