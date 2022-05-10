ZooKeeper (ZOO) Market Cap Tops $5.60 Million

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $364,940.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.00609234 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00107653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00035233 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,371.39 or 1.99262363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,224.86 or 0.07343407 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 147,724,393 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.