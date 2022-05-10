ZOO Digital Group (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF – Get Rating) were down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

Get ZOO Digital Group alerts:

About ZOO Digital Group (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, dubbing, captioning, and audio description services; and media services, such as content preparation, packaging, QC, delivery, metadata preparation, and asset health check services for content creators that distribute TV shows and movies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.