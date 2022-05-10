ZOO Digital Group (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF – Get Rating) were down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.
About ZOO Digital Group (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF)
