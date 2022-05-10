ZKSpace Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.15 Million (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One ZKSpace token can currently be purchased for $0.0891 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZKSpace has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. ZKSpace has a market capitalization of $17.60 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZKSpace alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.55 or 0.00519594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00036656 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,954.91 or 2.02483416 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00078119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

ZKSpace Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSpace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSpace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.