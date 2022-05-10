Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2556 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Shares of NASDAQ ZIONP opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $30.00.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)
