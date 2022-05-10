Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.65-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.72 billion-$7.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.78 billion.

ZBH traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.00. 1,532,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.65, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $173.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.09.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 426,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,146,000 after acquiring an additional 34,877 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

