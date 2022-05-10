Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.95.

ZG stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $124.90.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

