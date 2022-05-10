Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
ZG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.95.
ZG stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $124.90.
In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.
About Zillow Group (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
