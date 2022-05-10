Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading 10.3% Higher

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.14. 38,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 896,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Zeta Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $134.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zeta Global news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

