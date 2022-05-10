Zel (ZEL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.00315213 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00074784 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00083684 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003758 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

