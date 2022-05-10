Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Trading Down 8.8%

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) was down 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $399.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.