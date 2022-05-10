Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.00.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Zai Lab stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 19,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,322. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $181.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.58). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 488.16%. The firm had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 168,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 35,341 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

