Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James lowered shares of Kemper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an underperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

KMPR opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.81. Kemper has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kemper will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -23.40%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

