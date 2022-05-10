Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.56.

NYSE BFAM opened at $79.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $79.32 and a 52 week high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,109,000 after acquiring an additional 135,300 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

