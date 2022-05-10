Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) to Sell

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Shares of CNK stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.97. 3,512,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,463. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.09). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 122.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 44,487 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 401.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 54,249 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,144,000 after buying an additional 709,590 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

