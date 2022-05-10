Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) to Post $0.29 EPS

Analysts expect Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) to announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. Zurn Water Solutions posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZWS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

ZWS stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.44. 1,511,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,627. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $38.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, Director Jacques Donavon Butler acquired 8,660 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $250,360.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,187.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,974,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,047,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,503,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

