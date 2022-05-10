Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Post Earnings of -$2.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($2.51). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.17) to ($7.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($7.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.97) to ($4.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.64) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

SAGE stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.57. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after acquiring an additional 957,993 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,228,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,319,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,874,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,168,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,249,000 after purchasing an additional 192,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,433,000 after purchasing an additional 397,001 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

