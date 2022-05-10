Zacks: Brokerages Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Announce -$1.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) to post ($1.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.40). Natera posted earnings per share of ($1.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($6.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.84) to ($5.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.83) to ($4.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $32,309.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,229.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at $264,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Natera by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Natera by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,395,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24. Natera has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

