Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.57. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.03 to $9.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.60.

VAC opened at $133.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $132.79 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

