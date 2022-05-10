Zacks: Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.27 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $13.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.95 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.33 billion to $14.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.17. 32,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,076. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.46. LKQ has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

