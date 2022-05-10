Zacks: Brokerages Expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.47. IQVIA posted earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $204.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $203.20 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

