Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $322.31 Million

Brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) to report $322.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.94 million and the lowest is $295.97 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $317.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,835,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,560,000 after buying an additional 201,201 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,971,000 after acquiring an additional 60,569 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,344,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,501,000 after acquiring an additional 150,181 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,238,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,777,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,405,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $42.52. 2,736,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,388. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 125.45%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.