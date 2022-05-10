Zacks: Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. Barnes Group posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Barnes Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Barnes Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,737. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

