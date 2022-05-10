Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $350.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $375.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $329.74 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted sales of $375.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

AY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,696. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.19 and a beta of 0.75. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -676.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 308,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,352,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 537,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 120,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

