Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Sunrun reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RUN shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.79.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,317,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,325,933. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,347. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

