Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) to post $6.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.07 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $5.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $26.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.85 billion to $26.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.79 billion to $27.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 20,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 357,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.85. 109,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,283. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

