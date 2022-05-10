Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.54 Million

Analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) to post sales of $26.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.06 million to $26.85 million. Conifer posted sales of $26.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $111.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.91 million to $113.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $123.16 million, with estimates ranging from $114.59 million to $128.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.32% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Conifer stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $20.19 million, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.14. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

