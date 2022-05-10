Zacks: Analysts Expect Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Tripadvisor posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 514.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Tripadvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $45.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25.

About Tripadvisor (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

