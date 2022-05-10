Zacks: Analysts Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Titan International posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Titan International by 10,448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Titan International by 9,915.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Titan International by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

TWI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,654. Titan International has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $927.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.42.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

