Zacks: Analysts Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) will announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.19. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

NASDAQ TER traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $102.46. 1,718,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,446. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Teradyne by 138.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Teradyne by 63,820.2% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 824,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,488,000 after purchasing an additional 823,281 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,248,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $51,004,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

