Zacks: Analysts Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.55). Splunk reported earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. JMP Securities lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.57.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $392,490 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,507,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,067,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $104,265,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Splunk by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after acquiring an additional 838,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $78,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $91.12. 96,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,278. Splunk has a 12 month low of $89.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

