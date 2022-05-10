Zacks: Analysts Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) will post $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $7.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Cowen dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.74.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,427 shares of company stock worth $12,082,344. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Family Trust lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 33,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in ServiceNow by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOW traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $424.84. 41,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 383.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $422.61 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.32.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

