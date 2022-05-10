Zacks: Analysts Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to Post $0.94 EPS

Analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) to post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of REG traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $66.03. 1,230,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.08. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $78.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.93%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Regency Centers by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Regency Centers by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.