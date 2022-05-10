Zacks: Analysts Expect Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Wedbush lowered Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Shares of MTTR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,244,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,285,883. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. Matterport has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

