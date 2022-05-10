Zacks: Analysts Expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,685. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.45. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $131.34 and a one year high of $209.08.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

