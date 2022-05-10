Zacks: Analysts Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $827,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,374,000. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 25,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,956,000 after buying an additional 95,215 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $38.20. 1,161,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,031. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

