Zacks: Analysts Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Equity Residential posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Equity Residential by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Equity Residential by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $72.82. The company had a trading volume of 165,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,281. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.59. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $71.62 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

