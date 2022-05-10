Zacks: Analysts Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.25. Amdocs reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
Amdocs stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.48. 12,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,648. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.39.
About Amdocs (Get Rating)
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
