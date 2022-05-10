Zacks: Analysts Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.25. Amdocs reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,306,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,144,000 after buying an additional 79,199 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,489 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Amdocs by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,303,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,274,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,236,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,413,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.48. 12,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,648. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.39.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

