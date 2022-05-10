Zacks: Analysts Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $626.93 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) will post sales of $626.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $625.00 million and the highest is $628.85 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $586.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.31. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.98. 234,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,328. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.98. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $121.32 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.