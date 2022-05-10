Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02.

Several brokerages have commented on PRTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Portage Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

NASDAQ PRTG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. Portage Biotech has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $44.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Portage Biotech by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 35,096 shares in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

