Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Digital Turbine reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on APPS. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

APPS stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 163,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,079. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $93.98.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

