Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,995 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.98 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.58.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

