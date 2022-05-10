YooShi (YOOSHI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, YooShi has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One YooShi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YooShi has a market capitalization of $72.31 million and approximately $481,170.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00522200 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00104214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00037547 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,101.64 or 2.04180817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YooShi Coin Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

YooShi Coin Trading

