Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.36) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Monday, April 4th.

LON YCA opened at GBX 359.80 ($4.44) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 414.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 364.59. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of GBX 243 ($3.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 486.80 ($6.00). The stock has a market cap of £659.60 million and a PE ratio of 2.99.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

