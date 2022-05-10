Ycash Price Hits $0.12 (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $458.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ycash has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00313681 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00074829 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00084336 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003724 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,285,875 coins and its circulating supply is 12,420,056 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.