Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Plans $1.40 Dividend

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 1.4046 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 482.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.00.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

