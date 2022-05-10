Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.51

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 1981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

The firm has a market cap of $512.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 30.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

