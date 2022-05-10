Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.51

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 1981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.
The firm has a market cap of $512.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 30.24%.
Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
