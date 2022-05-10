XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.XPO Logistics also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.20-$5.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Barclays reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.81.

XPO traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $52.95. 3,770,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,780. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

